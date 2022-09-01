'We are under siege': 2 businesses owned by Asian family ransacked in latest Oakland burglary

In the latest string of burglaries in Oakland, California, two businesses owned by an Asian family were ransacked on Wednesday.

Robert Ma, one of the owners of Woody’s Laundromat & Cafe, received a phone call at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday about burglaries at the side-by-side businesses that his family has been operating for over three decades.

A group of people wearing hoodies were caught on surveillance cameras lingering outside the establishments before breaking into them. The thieves reportedly smashed the stores’ windows and stole cash from both businesses located on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard.

Ma told CBS News that this is not the first time they have been targeted. His family business was also ransacked about a year and a half ago.

“Right now as a citizen in Oakland, especially for Asian people, we are under siege, man,” Ma told CBS News. “I knew it was just a matter of time before they hit our place. If you’re a businessman in Oakland, it’s to be expected.”

Although he appreciated how quickly Oakland police responded, he also noted the overall lack of accountability in his neighborhood. Last month, burglars ransacked seven businesses at a strip mall in Oakland’s Little Saigon. Some business owners blamed Oakland police for taking too long to respond to the scene.

“I don’t even feel safe walking around in broad daylight. I don’t care. Even crowded places,” Ma said. “It’s lawlessness. That’s not a society that I want to live in.”

The incident is currently under investigation. No arrests have been made so far, and no suspect information has been released by authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3951.

