Under threat of collapse, North Lake survey shows support for school district referendum

North Lake School recently conducted a survey to see what support there would be for a potential referendum in April 2024.

Those results showed that 79% of the 159 respondents strongly agreed or agreed that the district must address its most urgent financial needs now. And about 73% of those who responded supported adding a referendum question to the April 2024 ballot, according to a news release from the district. The survey was completed in September and October.

The results come after voters in April rejected a $3.6 million operational referendum. The additional money would have been split over three years: $1.1 million in the 2023-24 school year, $1.2 million in the 2024-25 school year and $1.3 million for the 2025-26 school year.

Here's what to know about the survey and its results.

Here are the tax implications of a North Lake School District referendum under two options

The 2023-24 school district tax rate is $3.77 per $1,000 of property value.

The first option presented would increase the district's revenue limit by $850,000 per year for four years, totaling $3.4 million. That would result in a tax rate increase of $1.10 per $1,000 of property value the first year, $1.03 per $1,000 the second year, 96.8 cents per $1,000 the third year and 90.69 cents per $1,000 the fourth year.

For example, the owner of a $400,000 home would pay $1,508 in school taxes before the referendum, and about $1,948 the first year after the revenue limit increase.

The district's news release about the survey said 62.9% of respondents supported the first option.

The second option would increase the district's revenue limit by $975,000 annually for four years, totaling $3.9 million. There would be a projected school district tax increase of about $1.26 per $1,000 of property value in the first year, $1.18 per $1,000 of property value in the second year, $1.11 per $1,000 of property value, and $1.04 per $1,000 in the fourth year.

Using the same example above, the owner of a $400,000 home would pay about $2,014 in school taxes the first year under the second option.

The district's news release about the survey said 57.9% of respondents supported the second option.

The district explained that increases for subsequent years would be standalone increases to the 2023-24 tax rate, not cumulative.

North Lake School District superintendent Liesl Ackley noted that the 2014 facilities referendum will be paid off in 2024, which will help hold down the district's tax levy.

According to a document showing the district's tax rate history provided by Ackley, the district's tax rate in 2015-16 was $7.11 per $1,000. Since then, the district's tax rate has declined each year.

What are the potential consequences for the district if a referendum doesn't pass?

The district said without additional funding, the quality of the education it provides will be "compromised" and that the district could even be dissolved.

The district has faced a decrease in state aid, as well as declining enrollment.

In the 2013-14 school year, the district received $1.097 million in state aid. In 2022-23, the district received just $262,546 in state aid, according to information on the district website.

The district had 331 students enrolled for the 2022-23 school year, with enrollment ranging from 308 to 335 the previous four years.

The district said state-imposed revenue limits set in 1993 have "not kept pace with increasing costs and high inflation." It also said it has tried to "control spending, reallocate existing funds and improve educational programming," but said that despite those efforts, it needs additional funding.

When was the last time district voters passed a referendum?

The last referendum was passed in November 2014, when voters approved $2.26 million for capital maintenance building projects for the school building and grounds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's referendum history database. That referendum funded HVAC upgrades, parking lot resurfacing, flooring and carpet.

What are the next steps?

Ackley said the board will draft a referendum question in December before taking action in January 2024 on whether to put the question on the April 2024 ballot.

Where is the North Lake School District?

The district is in northwestern Waukesha County and serves 351 students in prekindergarten through grade eight.

It was among the top middle schools in the state, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

