Underage College Athlete Gets Busted For DUI

Living in a college town or even a big city in the area where university students frequent can be frustrating. One of the most dangerous problems caused by students blowing off steam is drunk driving, something we’ve seen end and alter lives. But these kids seem to have zero concept for the danger they’re putting everyone else into.

This 18-year-old college athlete claims to have not been drinking right after she’s pulled over for driving the wrong way on a Dubuque, Iowa street. Her behavior is definitely odd as she claims her driver’s license, insurance, and vehicle registration were expired by current, all at different times.

You might chalk up her nervous behavior to her youth and concern at being pulled over. However, the cop who stopped her isn’t sold. He asks if she’s been drinking, which she denies, but then she admits she picked up some people from a local bar, perhaps explaining the smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

As she’s explaining her role as a designated driver, this young girl tells the cop she entered the bar to pick up her friends. That seems to surprise the officer, but she quickly puts in that she was only inside for a couple of minutes and consumed zero alcohol.

The officers puts this female college athlete through field sobriety tests, which she seems to perform reasonably well. However, when the officer explains he’s going to test her breath she starts backpedaling on the claim she didn’t consume any alcohol that evening, stating she had a little bit at her dorm, not the bar.

However, the test conclusion is that she’s over the legal limit. Unlike in so many other DUI arrest videos, this girl stays calm and pleasant as she’s being handcuffed and led to the back of a police cruiser. Amazing.

At the station, this girl blows a 0.140 BrAC, almost twice the legal limit. We’re hoping she learned from a mistake which couldn’t ended in a serious accident and that others, young and old, also realize driving under the influence is a bad idea everyone should avoid.