Underage drinkers caught tossing beer cans from a horse and buggy, Michigan cops say

A driver in Michigan spotted beer cans flying from a horse and buggy this weekend and called the cops, authorities say.

It led to the arrest of four underage drinkers, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped the buggy in rural Gladwin County on Sunday afternoon, police said. The driver identified the buggy and four men as the same people he’d watched throwing beer cans onto the roadway, police said.

At first, the riders told deputies incorrect ages and refused to identify themselves, police said.

When deputies investigated further, they found open alcohol containers in the buggy and determined all four men to be under the influence of alcohol.

Levei J. Mast, 20; Andrew B. Zook, 19; Joseph S. Miller, 20; and Joseph J. Troyer, 19, were arrested. They were charged with obstruction of justice, disorderly person, and issued tickets for being minors in possession of alcohol, according to the news release.

