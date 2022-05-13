Underage homicide suspect to be held in Erie juvenile center

May 13—An underage homicide suspect will be housed at an Erie County juvenile detention rather than Crawford County's jail.

President Judge John Spataro of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas ordered Martavious Stout, 17, of Meadville, held at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center in Erie until further order of court.

Stout has been held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown since Monday after he turned himself in at Meadville Police Department headquarters that morning.

Stout is charged by Meadville police with homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft for his alleged involvement in the July 3, 2021, shooting death of Nathaniel Harris, 19, at a Walnut Street apartment.

Stout is one of five suspects charged by Meadville police in connection with the homicide.

Police filed those charges against Stout on Oct. 7 but could not locate him.

Stout, who currently is on juvenile probation in Crawford County on unrelated charges, last had contact with the Crawford County Juvenile Probation Office on Oct. 1. The lack of contact from October is considered a probation violation.

Juvenile Probation had been unable to locate Stout until he turned himself over to police on Monday.

District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told the judge that Stout's codefendants — including one other underage teen — already were being held in Crawford County's jail. The other underage defendant at the Crawford County jail is away from the adult population, but Crawford County doesn't have a separate juvenile unit, she said.

Stout likely would be sent to Erie County to keep the codefendants separated, she said, noting the Erie County jail does have a defined separate juvenile offenders section.

The Thomas center did have bed space available for Stout, according to DiGiacomo, who said Stout also will become age 18 on July 4 of this year.

Spataro ruled Stout could be housed in the Thomas center as it was a secure holding facility.

In making the ruling, Spataro also pointed out Stout has not yet had a preliminary hearing in the connection with the homicide charges.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino to determine whether Stout's case would move on to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

