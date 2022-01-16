🌱 Underage Joyride Ends On Hermosa Ave + Fatality At The Port

Hello, people of Long Beach, and happy National Bootlegger’s Day! Sylvia here with a brand-new edition of the Long Beach Daily.

A couple of boys were arrested in Alamitos Beach. Also, there was an industrial accident at the Port. Finally, the Conservation Corps of Long Beach offers work, training, and education for those aged 18 to 26.



First, today's weather:

A brief shower or two. High: 64 Low: 55.

Here are the top stories today in Long Beach:

Two underage boys were arrested Saturday “on suspicion of vehicle theft.” A stolen car was reported in another city and tracked to Alamitos Beach. Officers went to 3rd Street and Hermosa Avenue, found the boys in the car, and arrested them after a brief chase. (LB Post) There was an industrial accident at the Port on Saturday. It resulted in a fatality near the 300 block of Mediterranean Way. The investigation is still ongoing. (KTLA) Are you between the ages of 18 and 26, have become frustrated at your economic prospects, and don’t know where to turn? The Conservation Corps of Long Beach could be exactly what you’re looking for. Individuals without a high school diploma or with a criminal record are encouraged to apply! And, if you missed the hiring event on Friday, you can still reach out through the website. (CCLB) The Aquarium of the Pacific once again hosts the Festival of Human Abilities. Scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday, it is “a celebration highlighting the creative talents and abilities of people with disabilities.” At that time, the Aquarium will also present the Glenn McIntyre Heritage Award to a member of the community. (Aquarium of the Pacific) Beginning Tuesday, the LB Department of Health & Human Services will expand COVID-19 vaccination availability at LBCC’s Pacific Coast Campus. There will be “weekly clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.” Clinics are already offered on Thursday through Saturday. (LB City)

Today in Long Beach:

The Long Beach Salvation Army is providing Food Bags to those in need (9 AM to 12 PM)

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (online) (11:30 AM)

Pub Quiz at The Auld Dubliner (5 PM)

DiPiazza’s presents Pacific Roots + Kat Hall Band (8 PM)

Bachelor Mondays at Trademark Brewing (8 PM)

From my notebook:

Long Beach City wants you to participate in the fiscal year 2023 budget development process by completing the Long Beach Budget Priority Survey. (Facebook)

An Alamitos Beach neighbor is looking for any welders in Long Beach. They need some help making a metal skate attachment bent to the shape of their roller skate plate. (Nextdoor)

Our Bluff Heights neighbor found a Chi/terrier mix on 3rd and Temple. Not microchipped, no tags. Has been reported found at local shelters. (Nextdoor)

This Grant neighbor found a cat. Is he yours? (Nextdoor)

An East Village neighbor needs help. Does anyone have any extra dog food or cat food? (Nextdoor)

