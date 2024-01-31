Underage suspected car thief falls into quarry, dies after San Marcos police chase

A police chase spanning from San Marcos to New Braunfels along Interstate 35 ended with the death of a suspected car thief who fell 70 feet into a quarry, according to a news release.

San Marcos police said the two underage suspects, who have not been publicly identified, were seen driving a stolen Hyundai in San Marcos on Tuesday morning. Preliminary information suggests the car and the suspects were both from San Antonio.

After officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled and drove south on I-35. Tatiana Salazar, a spokesperson for the San Marcos Police Department, said police speeds varied, but that the suspects continually outpaced the patrol cars during the pursuit.

The chase continued for about 18 miles, into New Braunfels city limits, at which time the New Braunfels police were notified of the pursuit and dispatched officers to tail the suspects.

New Braunfels police further assisted with the chase, which ended when the suspects' car turned onto a gravel road and into a rock quarry. The suspects crashed the stolen Hyundai into a boulder and fled the scene on foot toward an open quarry pit, where one suspect fell nearly 70 feet to their death. The other suspect was arrested by New Braunfels officers. According to the news release, the deceased suspect's identification is pending, and their next of kin has not been notified.

Law enforcement recovered three stolen firearms and two pieces of stolen body armor from the scene.

The incident is being investigated by San Marcos Police and the Texas Rangers.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Suspected car thief falls into quarry, dies after San Marcos police chase