Underaged teen arrested for attacking 2 women with knife, sock in Dayton

An underaged teen stabbed a woman in Dayton Sunday evening.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cornell Woods Drive at around 6:29 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, Lieutenant Steven Bauer of the police department said.

During the preliminary investigation, officers found that a 17-year-old male stabbed a 22-year-old female, Bauer informed. He also struck a 21-year-old female with a sock filled with rocks.

Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer reported.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene when officers arrived, but was “quickly apprehended,” according to Bauer.

He confessed to both assaults and was subsequently transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center and booked for felonious assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the incident.







