This Underappreciated Defense Stock Is Hitting Its Stride

It's going to be a big year for Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS), which has a $15 billion deal pending that would catapult this under-the-radar communications and electronics vendor onto the upper echelon of defense contractors. Harris ended 2018 on a high note as well, and in the process gave investors ample reason to be excited about what's to come in the year ahead.

Harris reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 for its fiscal second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 per share in earnings on revenue that came in $30 million above expectations. The company said that orders were up 27% year over year, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 times.

Things weren't so rosy over at merger partner L3 Technologies (NYSE: LLL), which reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.10, which was $0.40 ahead of estimates thanks to a lower tax rate, decreased share count, and other items. The company actually came in about $23 million light on operating earnings if you back out tax rates and other items for issues related to its business building traveling wave tube amplifiers.

The quarterly results are important, but all eyes are understandably on what is to come as the two companies combine.

Harris shooting for the stars

Harris in recent years has focused its attention on sensors, radios, and other products aimed at the space, defense, and civilian government markets, and those businesses all reported strong numbers. Its communications systems division saw sales grow 10% from a year prior on strong demand from the Pentagon for night-vision goggles, as well as government modernization efforts. The unit delivered a 30% margin in the quarter, a range that the company is targeting for future quarters as well.

Harris is expanding its portfolio of tech, including its T7 Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots. Image source: Harris.

The company is benefiting from a push by state and federal agencies to upgrade systems, winning a $33 million order from Nevada for work on a statewide radio system and a $23 million order from the Air National Guard for communications tech.

Harris' space and intelligence unit also grew revenue by 11% due to increased demand coming from classified programs. CEO William Brown on a call with analysts said that Harris' shift from building components used on satellites made by other vendors to manufacturing what he calls "smallsats" entirely in-house has attracted more than $350 million worth of orders from the defense and intelligence community.

That business could grow bigger over time. Harris has the opportunity to compete for classified constellation work that could include hundreds of satellites, "so we do see over time that could be a very big opportunity for the company," Brown said.

Harris raised full fiscal year guidance on its call, boosting earnings estimates by $0.10 per share on higher sales and total company margin of 19.5% to 20%, higher than the prior 19.3% to 19.7% estimates. It also said it was on track to meet or slightly exceed its projection of $1 billion in full-year free cash flow.

L3 dinged by self-inflicted wound

Over at L3, total quarterly revenue of $2.77 billion beat expectations by $80 million based on a strong showing from its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance business. Its issues came from its communications and networked systems division, which is still struggling from a 2017 decision to shed a facility where wave tubes were being manufactured.