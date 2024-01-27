Undercooked fish and leaks: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for December 2023

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

The Journal Star examined routine inspections for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars/taverns in Peoria County for December. A total of 90 routine inspections were completed for these categories.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

Terminology used by the health department

Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine December inspections

Family Core 330 SW Washington St., Peoria Norwood Pub and Grub (bar area only) 1503 N. Norwood Blvd., Peoria Schooners 730 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria Heights Steak N Shake #15 3229 N. University St., Peoria Sunny House Chinese Restaurant 1219 W. Main St. Suite B, Peoria The Coffee Coop 401 SW Water St. Suite 108 B, Peoria The Junction (airside) 6100 Dirksen Parkway, Peoria The Junction (Landside) 6100 Dirksen Parkway, Peoria The Mill 815 N. 4th St., Chillicothe The Station Mobile Tin Roof Smokehouse Mobile

Establishments that received warning comments during routine December inspections

Osaka Japanese Restaurant at 5201 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, received five priority, three priority foundation and eight core violations. These included:

A hand sink in the dish room was blocked. The health department noted that "hand washing sinks must be accessible at all times."

The health department found that the "food establishment is serving undercooked, ready-to-eat fish that has not undergone proper parasite destruction process."

A sanitizer bucket was found to have 0 ppm of chlorine. The health department noted that the sanitizer should have "50ppm to 200ppm chlorine concentration."

Popeyes 838 at 2245 Glen Ave., Peoria, received three priority foundation and 10 core violations. These included:

The handwashing sink in the drive through area did not provide hot enough water. According to the health department, the sink should "provide water of at least 100 deg F through a mixing valve or combination faucet."

The handwashing sink in the men's restroom did not provide hot water.

The health department found that the "interior of microwave is heavily soiled."

The health department noted two plumbing issues, including "a leak in the plumbing leading from the soda bag in box rack that is leaking onto table and splashing on some items in dry storage."

JR's Kitchen at 1024 Main St., Peoria received four core violations.

There were no warning comments listed in the routine inspection, but comments from the health department noted that a "fee charged follow up was also conducted at this time."

The inspection was the third fee-charged follow up since August for a repeat violation. Comments for the inspection stated: "The establishment has yet to provide an onsite person in charge with the required CFPM and Allergen certifications."

Follow up on November warning comments

Dog Haus Biergarten at 4712 N. University St. Suite B, Peoria, received five priority, six priority foundation and 11 core violations on Nov. 14.

A follow up inspection on Nov. 27 noted one priority and one priority foundation violation. No core violations were noted.

During the follow up inspection, one hand sink was found to be "blocked by dirty wiping cloth." The health department also noted that onions had not been reheated to the proper temperature. Both violations were corrected.

The health department also commented on various improvements, stating: "Bleach was stored properly. Hand sink by dish area was not blocked. No employee drinks observed. Eggs flat was labeled with date and time of removal from temp control. CFPM and allergen has been provided. No need for further follow up."

