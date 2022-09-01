Undercover agent embedded with defendants testifies in Whitmer plot hearing

TRAVERSE CITY — After a day of weapons training in Luther, Michigan, defendants accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer headed to her Up North vacation cottage near Elk Rapids to do some evening surveillance, an undercover FBI agent said in court.

On the way — the agent, who went by the name Mark, testified — one of the men said: "you could blow the bridge in Elk Rapids to slow a law enforcement response down."

They got to Elk Rapids at about midnight, the agent added, and everyone was armed with "long guns."

On the fourth day of the preliminary examination, Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin questioned Mark about his investigation and the 86th District Judge Michael Stepka ordered, for the agent's safety, that no photos or videos be taken.

The five defendants — Michael and William Null, 40, of Plainwell and Shelbyville, respectively; Shawn Fix, 40, of Belleville; Brian Higgins, 53, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and Eric Molitor, 38, of Cadillac — are charged with providing material support for domestic terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Mark corroborated FBI special agent Henrik Impola's testimony earlier in the week and in the federal case in which a jury convicted two men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., the ringleaders of the wide-ranging foiled domestic terrorism plot.

Rollstin asked Mark other questions about his role in Operation Coldsnap, the codename for the FBI's investigation into the plot, and the agent described how he met Fox — and then others.

Mark said Fox was a marijuana smoker. Fox invited the undercover agent to a training exercise to prepare for his plot against Whitmer. The agent said he then met Fix and the Null twins at a training event in Wisconsin, and later Molitor and Higgins, at a training event with guns in Luther.

In Luther, William Null, the agent said, later suggested that it would be better if they shot the governor.

The agent said he was initially introduced to Fix, who was Fox's executive officer, and he made "small talk" with the Null brothers. In Wisconsin, the agent added, Fix "indicated he had a cache of weapons," and continued to communicate with him via text after the training exercise.

The agent said he and Fix met again — this time in Belleville, Michigan — where there was more training, and Fox began to talk about kidnapping legislators and the governor. Fox identified three locations where the governor could be abducted and detailed how to defeat forensics.

According to the agent: Fix said he was a Navy SEAL, had done four combat tours, and had a helicopter that could be used to transport the governor. The agent said he asked what he could do to help, and he was told he could do some reconnaissance of the governor's private home.

The defense later cross-examined the agent, probing for more details and inconsistencies.

Earlier in the week, the state's key witness, FBI special agent Henrik Impola, detailed a month's-long investigation.

But beyond the accusations against the defendants, Impola described how law enforcement uncovered dozens of people in several states airing complaints against the government and discussing and planning violence against police and various elected officials.

How serious or realistic they were in carrying these plans out is what this case is likely to come down to. The prosecution asserts that the defendants were deadly serious while the defense suggested that all this talk, if there even was talk, was nothing but a bunch of bravado and role play.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com. Contact Annie Doyle: 231-675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

