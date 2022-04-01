Undercover agents arrest 3 suspects after finding variety of drugs at Cool, Texas rave

The Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agents, Texas Highway Patrol troopers and Mineral Wells police to make drug-related arrests following a rave party held over the weekend, according to a news release.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said an anonymous tip led to the undercover operation at the Flow Faire rave held in the 11000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, in the Parker County city of Cool. “Various street drugs” including MDMA/Molly, psilocybin mushrooms, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles and vape cartridges, cocaine and ketamine were distributed and consumed at the party, the release said.

Officers identified three individuals “at the helm of the investigation.”

The suspects were identified as Christopher Andrew Primrose, 35; Karla Ruby Del Heurto, 42; and Brandon Cody Palmer, 31.

Investigators conducted undercover buy transactions with the suspects, the release said.

Palmer was found to have more than 185 grams of THC edibles, THC vape cartridges and psilocybin mushrooms, authorities said. He was arrested on first-degree felony charges of manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $80,000.

Primrose was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. His bond was set at $45,000.

Del Huerto was arrested on state jail felony charges of manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000.

The cases will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Additional arrests are anticipated with charges pending the ongoing investigation.

Authier said he was pleased with the arrests.

“We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” Authier said in the release. “We would like to thank Cool City officials, DPS and Mineral Wells police for their cooperation in this investigation and for their partnership. This effort has proven to benefit our agencies as well as the citizens of Parker and Palo Pinto counties, making our community a better and safer place to live.”