Undercover cops arrest game room employees

Aug. 8—A handful of game room employees are in trouble after four undercover Odessa Police Department operations last week.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, undercover detectives went into the BlueStart Game Room on East 52nd Street Wednesday and one of them won $10 after putting $20 into a gaming device. The officer told the employee, later identified as Crystal Alvarez, they wanted to check out and she gave him $30.

Under Texas law, game rooms are only supposed to award customers prizes and prizes valued at no more than $5.

The next day, undercover officers witnessed another employee paying a customer in cash as well, the report stated. After pulling the woman over on a traffic stop she admitted she'd played $20, won $90 and was paid in cash.

The officers seized her winnings, according to the report.

According to the OPD report, Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison. She was released Friday after posting a surety bond of $3,000. Officers have requested a warrant for the other employee, Hui Teng, the report stated.

On the same day, OPD reports indicate undercover officers also went into the Good Game Room on Andrews Highway.

According to the report, an officer played $20 on a gaming machine, won $10 and was paid $30 by Hyun Soek Chang.

On Thursday, officers again went into the game room undercover and an employee named Dae Kim paid an undercover officer $35 after the officer played $20 on one of the machines and won $15.

Officers have requested warrants for Kim and Chang accusing them of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the report.

The Odessa City Council has tightened up its ordinance on game rooms, but Mayor Javier Joven wants the city to stop issuing business permits to game rooms. He and the city council are expected to discuss the matter Tuesday night.

There are 28 game rooms operating within the city limits and 35 within unincorporated Ector County.