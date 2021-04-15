Undercover cops, private guards and local patrols fight anti-Asian hate

Undercover cops, private guards and local patrols fight anti-Asian hate
Cassidy McDonald
·7 min read

After a mass shooting spree that killed six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas and a string of streetside attacks targeting Asians, Asian American communities across the country have scrambled for ways to protect themselves.

Among the approaches: Private armed guards, undercover police, volunteer patrols and on-call walking buddies.

In Oakland, a crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $107,000 to hire private, armed security guards to watch over the city's Chinatown. In a post on the crowdfunding page, organizer Joanna Au wrote, "The local city officials have failed to protect members of our community and it's time we take matters into our own hands!"

Au, who grew up in Oakland and is enrolled in school near Chinatown, decided to raise money for the guards after she became fed up with the attacks on Asian elders in the Bay Area. In February, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee died after he was shoved to the ground by a stranger on his morning walk. In March, a 56-year-old Army veteran was called an Asian slur and punched until his face swelled. And late last month, 76-year-old Xiao Zhen Xie was punched in the face while waiting at a traffic light before fighting off her attacker with a stick.

Au said her parents are in their 60s and often go to Chinatown to buy groceries or go to a health clinic. "I don't want them to get hurt or have an attack issue," she said. "It could have been anyone's family member. It could have been my mom, it could have been your mom. It's not right."

Joanna Au, left, grew up in Oakland and is enrolled in school near Chinatown. She decided to raise money for the guards after she became fed up with the attacks on Asian elders in the Bay Area. / Credit: Joanna Au
Joanna Au, left, grew up in Oakland and is enrolled in school near Chinatown. She decided to raise money for the guards after she became fed up with the attacks on Asian elders in the Bay Area. / Credit: Joanna Au

As the Lunar New Year approached in February, Au hoped the guards would deter attackers during the holiday week. She ended up raising four times her original goal — enough to keep the guards in place through April. She has since launched another fundraiser, which has raised over $10,000 so far, aimed at buying security cameras for the neighborhood.

Au said the security guard firm, Goliath Protection Group, will stand guard in public spaces but will not enter private businesses. The company said in a statement, "We are concerned for the community due to the attacks on innocent elders. Racism is wrong and this needs to stop."

The security guard firm, Goliath Protection Group, said in a statement,
The security guard firm, Goliath Protection Group, said in a statement,

Reports of anti-Asian hate crimes rose nearly 150% in major U.S. cities last year, with the surge first growing alongside COVID-19 cases in March and April. Researchers found that racist rhetoric — including from the former president, who has referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" and the "Kung-flu" — correlated with incidents of racism against Asian Americans.

In March, the week after six Asian women were killed in the Georgia spa shootings, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea announced increased protection, including undercover police to patrol Asian neighborhoods.

The department shut down a separate, approximately 600-person undercover policing unit last year during protests for racial justice. Shea described that unit as a vestige of the city's controversial "stop-and-frisk" policing policies and said it had accounted for a disproportionate percentage of the department's shootings and complaints.

When announcing plans to add undercover officers to Asian neighborhoods, Shea said, "The next person you target, whether it's through speech, menacing activity or anything else, walking along a sidewalk or on a train platform, may be a plainclothes New York City police officer, so think twice."

Last week, when a 50-year-old woman named Sharon Williams threatened violence and screamed at Asian people inside and near a New York nail salon, she apparently didn't know she was yelling at an undercover NYPD officer. Police said she called the undercover officer a "Chinese motherf*****" and told him he brought coronavirus to this country. She was arrested by the officer's backup team and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal trespassing.

Her arrest was one of two so far by the department's undercover officers in Asian communities. In the second case, police said 35-year-old Juvian Rodriguez approached an undercover officer near Penn Station and shouted anti-Asian statements at him. Rodriguez was charged with a number of crimes that included harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police forces across the country — including in Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia — announced they'd increased the number of police patrols in predominantly Asian neighborhoods.

In Los Angeles, police say they increased police patrols and launched a campaign in seven languages to encourage victims to report crimes.

"We just want to get the message out that if they're a victim of crime, to report it," LAPD spokesperson Tony Im said. "If there's a trend and we can track it, then we can send undercovers in that area."

In San Francisco, off-duty firefighters coordinated their own response, volunteering to patrol the streets of Chinatown and hand out information about a newly launched tip-line, according to CBS News affiliate KPIX. "We all know the police officers can't be everywhere," said John Choy of the San Francisco Fire Department. "We wish."

San Francisco police guided the group, KPIX reported. "While we don't want them to act on criminal activity, we do want everyone to be safe, to keep the members of the community safe, and to watch out for the elderly and vulnerable," San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told KPIX. "It's a way to connect immediately and to get us the information as soon as we can so we can act on it."

But some, like Grace Pai, director of organizing for Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Chicago, are concerned about solutions that are based on policing.

"Asian Americans have also, like other communities of color, been negatively impacted by policing — especially Muslim and South Asian, working-class and limited English proficient community members," Pai said. "And so we're really attuned to the risks of that right and want to be thinking instead about how can the city of Chicago be investing resources in immigrant communities to improve language access, to improve outreach and access to government services."

In early February, an Oakland resident named Jacob Acevedo posted on social media, offering that he and his dog could chaperone anyone who felt unsafe walking alone. His post went viral, and along with four other volunteers, he turned his offer into an organization called Compassion in Oakland. / Credit: Compassion in Oakland
In early February, an Oakland resident named Jacob Acevedo posted on social media, offering that he and his dog could chaperone anyone who felt unsafe walking alone. His post went viral, and along with four other volunteers, he turned his offer into an organization called Compassion in Oakland. / Credit: Compassion in Oakland

Timmy Lu, executive director of Asian American Pacific Islanders for Civic Empowerment, based in the Bay Area, noted that Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood is only a few blocks away from the Oakland Police department.

"That proximity hasn't lessened the feeling of being threatened and being targeted within our communities," Lu said.

Lu's group is focused on developing medium- and long-term solutions to violence, including housing and direct services, and he believes non-policing alternatives haven't been given "a full shot."

Volunteer-based initiatives have sprung up in response to the violence. In Brooklyn, a woman raised money to pay for cab rides for Asian women, elderly Asian people and Asian members of the LGBT community who were afraid to take public transit. In Manhattan, a group called Chinatown Block Watch has convened groups throughout the pandemic to check in with neighbors and walk the streets with walkie-talkies and body cameras, ready to record or alert authorities if they run into a hate incident.

Lu said, "I do think that some of those efforts should be systematized by the city, and resourced so that we're having, you know, ambassadors, so like non-police folks who are trained in de-escalation and just kind of keeping an eye on things in the street," Lu said. "And I think what we've seen in our sort of short-term pilots is that that has made an impact."

A group called Compassion in Oakland fields requests to walk people home from work, helps with translations and distributes personal safety alarms to seniors. / Credit: Compassion in Oakland
A group called Compassion in Oakland fields requests to walk people home from work, helps with translations and distributes personal safety alarms to seniors. / Credit: Compassion in Oakland

In early February, an Oakland resident named Jacob Acevedo posted on social media, offering that he and his dog could chaperone anyone who felt unsafe in the Oakland, Chinatown neighborhood. His post went viral, and along with four other volunteers, he turned his offer into an organization called Compassion in Oakland, which fields requests to walk people home from work, helps with translations and distributes personal safety alarms to seniors.

After the Atlanta-area shootings, the group was flooded with offers to help. They've now received more than 2,000 applications to help volunteer.

Acevedo, who founded the group, is Latino, and the group is made up of volunteers from all races. "Oakland in general is a really diverse community. And that's what really makes them such a strong community. So, when they started seeing these things happening in their neighborhood, it wasn't just Asian Americans that raised their hand to come and volunteer," said Linda Huang, a spokesperson for the group.

"Their main mission is about spreading compassion," Huang said. "They really want to show the strength in community."

Chicago mayor calls for calm ahead of Adam Toledo video release

Derek Chauvin invokes Fifth Amendment right to not testify at his murder trial

Prosecution, defense rest in Derek Chauvin trial; Closings to begin Monday

Recommended Stories

  • UN: Tigray's humanitarian crisis worsens, no Eritrean exit

    The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the grave humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region is deteriorating, with no sign of Eritrean troops withdrawing and alarmingly widespread reports of systematic rape and other sexual violence mainly by men in uniform. Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting that the U.N. knows that 4.5 million of Tigray’s nearly 6 million people need humanitarian aid and the government estimates 91% of the population needs emergency food.

  • McCarthy: I've met with Gaetz, he professed innocence

    The House GOP leader also denied being made aware of any red flags about Gaetz in the past.

  • Americans will likely have to navigate a maze of vaccine "passports"

    Many private businesses and some states are plowing ahead with methods of verifying that people have been vaccinated, despite conservative resistance to "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Many businesses view some sort of vaccine verification system as key to getting back to normal. But in the absence of federal leadership, a confusing patchwork approach is likely to pop up.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: “I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop, because there’s enormous economic and social incentive for proof of vaccinations,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University. Although he agrees with the approach of letting states and the private sector lead, Gostin thinks the federal government should have a larger advisory role.“Unless they provide national scientific guidance and technical assistance, we’re going to see a patchwork of variable quality across the country,” he said. “And we’ve seen that movie before…you get a mess.”Where it stands: The Biden administration has said that it will not mandate vaccine passports across the country, nor will it create a federal vaccination database. That leaves decision-making to the states and the private sector.But several Republican governors already said they'll fight any such systems.In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning state government and some private businesses that receive public funding from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination.In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the use of Covid-19 vaccine credentials through an executive order.The other side: Many private companies have already begun planning ways to verify that their customers have been vaccinated.New York has also rolled out a pass that sports and entertainment venues can use if they choose, and Hawaii is working on a vaccine passport that would let travelers bypass a two-week quarantine.Between the lines: Requiring proof of vaccination is likely on solid legal ground, experts said."In general, private businesses can decide who they're willing to admit into their businesses and serve so long as they don't violate either the federal Civil Rights act or a state law," University of Pennsylvania professor Eric Feldman told Axios.“Just like you can say no shirt no shoes no service, you can say no vaccine no service,” Gostin said, adding that he thinks the Florida ban would likely lose if challenged in court.Where it stands: Online services, universities, airlines, and retailers are figuring out how and whether to provide proof of vaccination for students, customers and employees.For online caretaker services, that can mean an optional "vaccination badge" for potential babysitters, which is what Urban Sitter is doing. Pet-sitting site Rover told Axios that it has seen an increase in sitters proactively adding information about their vaccine status on their profile pages, and they're considering more formal ways for sitters to add such information if they want, spokesman David Rosenbaum said. The list of universities in the U.S. requiring proof of vaccination is growing.What we’re watching: Experts worry that vaccine verifications could end up deepening existing inequities, as vaccination rates among people of color lag behind those of white people in the U.S. But they generally don’t worry about whether they’re justified."There seems to be a pretty clear public health justification for trying to ensure that those who are gathering in places where an airborne transmissible virus that could lead to sickness or the death of others, that you want to take the necessary precautions," Feldman said. "One precaution is to screen some people in and screen some people out."The bottom line: Proponents of vaccine verifications say they’ll ultimately be driven by economics. “Unless a business can create a safe environment for its employees and its customers, the employees and the customers won’t come in,” Gostin said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County and accused sex trafficker who is reportedly cooperating with a federal investigation of his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), made at least 150 Venmo payments to young women, including a 17-year-old, The Daily Beast reports, citing several documents detailing years of online financial transactions. Greenberg is the linchpin of an alleged sex ring, and "according to three people with knowledge of the relationship, Gaetz was among the men who tapped Greenberg to access a large network of young women." The Venmo payments, in installments of $300 to $1,000 or more, were typically labeled as being for "food" or "school," though Greenberg also wrote "ice cream," "salad," "stuff," and "ass" in some transactions, or just use emojis like the lipstick kiss, The Daily Beast reports. The documents show only one new Venmo payment from Gaetz to Greenberg, "for $300 on November 1, 2018, with the love hotel emoji in the memo field." But the documents also show Greenberg in 2017 making at least 16 Venmo payments totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would go on to date Gaetz (not his current fiancée), plus another $1,500 via Cash App over two days in April 2017, The Daily Beast reports. "That woman — who came to Washington, D.C., as an intern in January 2018 — has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college. Federal investigators seized Gaetz's phone in December 2020, and they took his ex-girlfriend's device shortly after." Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old, and the one payment he Venmo'd to Greenberg tied to the the underage girl was after she turned 18, The Daily Beast reports. That woman has recently changed all her identifying information on Venmo and apparently defriended Gaetz and two other women Greenberg paid, The Daily Beast says, and Gaetz has lost at least seven Venmo friends in the past week, since the news organization started reporting on the payments. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge unexpectedly retires from the NBA due to irregular heartbeat

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Biden news - live: Sanders says Trump gets credit for Afghanistan as Fauci clashes with Jim Jordan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Economist explains what withdrawal of US troops means for America's debt

    Nearly 20 years and $2 trillion later, the United States will soon bring all of its troops back home from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

  • Geophysicist accused in Capitol riot named flight risk for trying to flee to Switzerland

    The alleged rioter claims he was just trying to help the police and that Donald Trump lied to him

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • BBC receives 109,741 complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • Secretary of State Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan after Biden announced plans to withdraw US troops from the country

    Blinken wants to reassure the Afghan government that the US is still committed to the country, The Washington Post reported.

  • Biden to hit Russian officials with sanctions as tension rises with Putin

    Sanctions are expected to be announced for alleged election interference and a hacking campaign