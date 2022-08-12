Undercover cops make prostitution arrest

Aug. 11—A 59-year-old woman was arrested last week on suspicion of prostitution.

According to an Odessa Police Department report released Thursday, when undercover officers went to a East 52nd Street business last week to conduct an investigation, Cuijun Wang agreed to perform a sex act on one of them for money. The officer gave her $200 and arrested her after she led him to a secluded room and told him to take off his clothes.

According to Google, Beijing Massage is associated with the address provided in the police report.

Wang, who was also charged with prostitution in April, was released from the Ector County jail after posting a $500 surety bond.

Earlier this week, OPD released a report revealing undercover officers arrested Ting Sanphouphara, 61, on a prostitution charge the same night they arrested Wang. Sanphouphara is accused of agreeing to perform a sex act for money at a business in the 700 block of West County Road. The name of that business could not be determined.