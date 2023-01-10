Undercover drug operation leads to 41 indictments, seizing fentanyl in Carroll Co.

Investigator Joey Hedge with the Huntingdon Police Department stands next to a tow truck carrying a vehicle seized in a drug bust known as “Operation Dark Crystal” on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Huntingdon, Tenn.

A 15-month-long collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and various other local, state, and federal agencies have culminated with the arrest and charging of 41 individuals indicted for the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

After extensive surveillance and multiple controlled purchases, more than 90 officers and 15 agencies involved in the undercover operation seized undisclosed quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl on the morning of Jan. 10. In addition to the impounding of numerous vehicles, more $30,000 in cash was also recovered.

The Tuesday press conference at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the indictment of 61 individuals on Jan. 3 by the Carroll County grand jury prompted their arrest, and they subsequently face bonds ranging from $50,000 to $2 million, according to TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister.

Investigator Joey Hedge with the Huntingdon Police Department walks away from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation command center carrying money seized in a drug bust known as “Operation Dark Crystal” on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office in Huntingdon, Tenn.

The operation known as "Operation Dark Crystal" is led by the special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,” McAlister said.

“It began in September of 2021.”

Keli McAlister, the public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, describes the details of “Operation Dark Crystal,” a joint drug bust operation with Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, TBI and the Caroll County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Huntingdon, Tenn.

Spurred by the number of fentanyl overdoses in Carroll Co. and the surrounding areas, McKenzie Police Department Chief of Police Ryan White expressed appreciation to TBI and all the involved agents, without whom the extent of the operation would not have been possible.

“They have resources that us smaller agencies do not have, so them coming in and partnering with us, it allows us to do a lot more for the community and get a lot more of the drug dealers off the street,” White said. “We look forward to working with them again in the near future.”

Public Safety Director for the Huntingdon Police Department Walter Smothers noted that he is “very pleased with the results” of the operation.

Ryan White, the McKenzie Chief of Police, speaks to the media about “Operation Dark Crystal” in front of a TBI command center on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office in Huntingdon, Tenn.

“In the last several years, we have constantly had to fight drug dealers, who are distributing drugs laced with fentanyl,” Smothers said. “I’ve personally lost count of the times that my officers have had to NARCAN people that have overdosed. We’re losing people daily, young people and young lives are being ruined by these drugs and we’re dedicated to the fight against drugs.”

He noted that almost all of today’s drugs are enhanced with fentanyl and particularly in the realm of fentanyl-laced marijuana, and an increase in overdoses among teenagers has come as a result.

Both Smothers and Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson added that this operation is the first of many to come and that this is simply the “closing of a chapter.”

Andy Dickson, the sheriff for Caroll County, speaks to the media about “Operation Dark Crystal” on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in front of a TBI command center at the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office in Huntingdon, Tenn.

“It’s an ongoing battle,” Dickson said. “We realize that whenever we lock some of these folks up that there’s somebody willing to step up and take their place, so we would like for them to be aware to always be looking over their shoulder because we will always be looking for them.”

McAlister noted that this remains an active and ongoing investigation and that “more indictments and arrests are expected.”

