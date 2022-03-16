Undercover informant to testify as Whitmer kidnap trial resumes after COVID-19 flareup

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to resume Thursday following a three-day interruption caused by COVID-19 -- the same virus that allegedly set off the plotting out of anger over Whitmer's pandemic restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suspended the trial on Friday after learning that the virus had struck a "key participant" in the case, though he now says there have been "no further complications."

An undercover informant is due to take the stand in testimony that is likely to draw some grilling by the defense, which has long argued that the suspects were set up by FBI informants and agents who infiltrated the group, egged them on and planned everything.

As one defense attorney told jurors last week: "It's the government moving all of it."

Another defense lawyer argued that the case is really about a group of pot-smoking misfits whose "stoned crazy talk" was blown out of proportion by the government.

The prosecution paints a different picture, arguing the defendants not only talked about kidnapping the governor, but took steps to make it happen, casing her vacation house, drawing maps, building a makeshift house that looked like Whitmer's cottage and hanging human silhouettes around it to practice target shooting.

"If the defendant was already willing to commit the crime, that is not entrapment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth told jurors. "These defendants were willing and eager, if not already preparing, to commit this crime long before law enforcement got involved."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth delivers opening statements in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker looks on from the bench.

More: Whitmer kidnap trial opens with wild stories of pot, hog-tying governor, civil war

More: FBI tells Whitmer kidnap jury: Ringleader set himself up on Facebook

Prosecutors have urged the jury to pay close attention to two key witnesses: Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, two defendants who cut deals early on, pleaded guilty and plan to testify against the others at trial. Garbin is serving a six-year prison sentence. Franks has not yet been sentenced.

Story continues

On trial are Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville, Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion; Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township, and Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware. All are charged with kidnapping conspiracy; three are charged with weapons of mass destruction.

If convicted, they each face up to life in prison.

Trial resumes Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

Tresa Baldas:tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer kidnap trial to resume after COVID-19 flareup