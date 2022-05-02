Undercover investigation leads to drug arrests in Iredell County, sheriff says

Two people were arrested last week after an undercover drug investigation at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in the sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit said they received information on a drug distribution operation in the 1900 block of Gay Street near Salisbury Road.

The sheriff said undercover investigators watched the house and were able to buy drugs from people in the home. On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at the home.

During the search deputies said they seized more than 20 grams of Ecstasy, nearly 15 grams of crack cocaine, more than a gram of meth and 104 grams of marijuana. Four rifles, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and “an amount of U.S. currency indicative of narcotics distribution” were also removed from the home.

Melia Anthonia Luckey, 25, of Troutman, and Devon Joseph Jacquet, 32, of Statesville, were arrested.

Luckey was charged with felony possession of cocaine and also served three outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear. She was given a $4,700 bond.

Jacquet was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule one controlled substance, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell a scheduled six controlled substance. He was given a $50,000 bond.

