Undercover officers heard shots, and cops swarmed a Miami neighborhood. They found guns

Several people were detained and several guns seized following an overnight investigation in a Miami neighborhood.

Miami police said undercover officers were in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 55th Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when they heard shots. An officer radioed for backup, leading to an investigation that ended with several people detained, police said.

TV news video showed guns laid out on top of a car. Police said there were no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.