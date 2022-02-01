Undercover operation leads to arrests of 12 men accused of soliciting minors in Northwest Florida

A multi-agency investigation dubbed Operation Wolves Blanket resulted in the arrests of 12 men on charges of child solicitation.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation over a five-day period to target people seeking out children for sexual activity, according to a WCSO news release.

“Our goal was to identify child predators and get them out of our communities,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “There is no shortage of these individuals preying on our youth. We must all be vigilant.”

Beginning Jan. 26, investigators acted as undercover minors to identify people who have used the internet to solicit children under the age of 14.

They communicated with suspects ranging from 18 to 48 years old and set up locations to carry out arrests. Some of the suspects were traveling from as far as Mississippi, according to the WCSO.

All 12 men were charged with second- and third-degree felonies. Potential prison sentences range from five to 15 years per charge if found guilty, and up to 25 years based on some sentencing guidelines.

The following men were arrested.

Hazzie Carter, 39, of Gulfport, Mississippi

David Chocojay, 34, of Mobile, Alabama

Tananan Wanna, 41, of Santa Rosa Beach

Eric Dotlich, 42, of Pensacola

Dakota Davis, 22, of Fort Walton Beach

Cody Hamm, 27, of Cottondale

Carter Gile, 25, of Navarre

Joshua Ward, 18, of Gulf Breeze

Christian Coon, 22, of DeFuniak Springs

Warwick Marsh, 26, of Destin

Hassani Brown, 19, of Fort Walton Beach

Allen Morrow, 48, of Niceville

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the State Attorney’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and sheriff's deputies from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties assisted with the operation.

