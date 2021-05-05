Undercover operation leads to conviction of Maxwell rice mill worker in insurance fraud scheme

May 5—A Maxwell woman has been convicted of one count of worker' compensation insurance fraud after an investigation uncovered she was working for another employer after claiming to be too injured to work at her original place of employment.

Brooke Gomez, 29, of Maxwell, pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge and was sentenced in Colusa County Superior Court on April 26, according to a release issued by the California Department of Insurance.

She was placed on 12 months summary probation and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and $630 in fines.

In August 2019, Gomez sustained an abdominal injury lifting a bag of rice while employed as a rice grinder, according to the release, and soon after she filed a worker' compensation claim with her employer's insurance company from which she began receiving workers' compensation payments.

"Gomez told her employer she had been offered several part-time jobs, but declined the offers due to her work injury," it was stated in the release. "However, other mill workers reported to their employer that they witnessed Gomez working as a bartender at a local bar."

An investigation by the California Department of Insurance into the matter found Gomez misrepresented her symptoms to medical professionals and those handling her claim, according to the release.

"Undercover surveillance showed Gomez interacting with customers, serving drinks, completing cash transactions with patrons and wiping down tables — all functions she claimed not to be able to do as a result of her injury," it was stated in the release. "The surveillance also discovered Gomez discussing her workers' compensation claim with bar patrons and discussing her hopes of not getting caught working at the bar while receiving workers' compensation benefits."

Gomez received $6,893 in undeserved workers' compensation payments and her employers' insurance company lost an additional $8,992 in legal and investigation costs, according to the release.

The case was prosecuted by the Yolo County District Attorney's Office on behalf of the Colusa County District Attorney's Office.