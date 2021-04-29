Undercover operation leads Frederick police to link multiple cases
Apr. 29—Multiple police investigations, including an undercover operation, have led authorities to believe five armed robberies and three firearms discharges that occurred in downtown Frederick since December are connected.
SWAT teams and armored rescue vehicles consisting of more than 50 officers took part in serving search warrants at two residences in the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Bentz Street Tuesday at about 9:15 p.m., according to Frederick Police Department. Evidence in the alleged armed carjacking case of 19-year-old Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., who was arrested last week, reportedly led police to believe more suspects were staying at residences on N. Bentz Street, a news release reads. Diggs allegedly stole a woman's car at gunpoint April 18 in the 200 block of E. 4th Street.
Police believe the following cases that occurred in the area of West 6th Street are related and plan to seek additional charges against certain unnamed people in the near future:
— Firearms discharge, April 25 at 12:34 p.m.
— Firearms discharge, April 5 at 10:30 p.m.
— Firearms discharge, March 30 at 10:52 p.m.
— Armed robbery, Dec. 2 at 5:48 p.m.
— Armed robbery, Jan. 23 at 5:15 p.m.
— Armed robbery, March 27 at 3:25 a.m.
— Armed robbery, March 28 at 1:51 a.m.
— Armed robbery, March 31 at 11:31 p.m.
Police said suspects' names would be released at the time of their arrest.
"We know the residents downtown have been extremely concerned about the serious nature of these crimes," Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a prepared statement. "While we would all like to see a quick resolution when it comes to crimes of violence, we also know these investigations take time to make sure we get it right. We appreciate the patience of our residents and we are pleased to know these suspects will be held responsible for the havoc they have wreaked on the community."
Due to the high risk nature of the event, armored rescue vehicles and SWAT teams from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Washington County assisted FPD Tuesday, according to the release. The investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hagerstown Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).
