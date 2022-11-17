Undercover police officer shot during surveillance operation in Waterbury

An undercover Naugatuck Police Officer was shot during a surveillance operation in Waterbury on Wednesday night, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force, including officers from the Connecticut State Police and the Waterbury, Shelton, Naugatuck, Watertown and Wolcott police departments were doing an undercover surveillance operation near Chase Parkway in Waterbury around 10 p.m. when two officers in a cruiser were shot at by an unknown car multiple times, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a press conference Thursday morning. The car then fled the area.

The officer driving the cruiser, who is from the Naugatuck Police Department, was grazed in the right shoulder by a bullet. He was brought to Waterbury Hospital for treatment of a minor injury and was released, Spagnolo said. Police have not release the name of the officer.

The lead-up to the shooting is still under investigation by Waterbury police with assistance from the state police. Police are working leads on the investigation but declined to release any information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information or footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.