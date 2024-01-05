Undercover police officers seize 9 pounds of meth, arrest two in Athens sting operation

Law enforcement officers working undercover seized this meth, weighing about nine pounds, along with a gun and digital scale on Dec. 29 in Athens.

In the 1 a.m. darkness of Dec. 29, a silver Subaru BRZ drove into the parking lot of a hotel on Old Epps Bridge Road in Athens.

Hiding in the shadows were numerous law enforcement officers.

Although Athens-Clarke police would not detail how investigators developed the information, a police spokesman said Thursday the officers “were confident” the two people in the car were delivering methamphetamine to this location.

What happened, according to police reports, was the seizure of nearly 9 pounds of meth, an addictive stimulant that is one of the nation’s most highly abused drugs. It was the second largest seizure of meth for 2023 in Athens, eclipsed only by the seizure of about 15 pounds seized in March.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse reports the drug can cause harmful effects to the central nervous system, but it is a drug easily produced in clandestine laboratories using over the counter drugs.

In this case, members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the police department’s gang unit were monitoring the movements of the two suspects as their investigation came to a head.

More: 'Deluded' Hull man sentenced to life for strangulation death of stepbrother

A police report shows officers wasted little time in putting the pair in handcuffs when they arrived.

Tyler Quinn Stalker, 40, a convicted felon with numerous body tattoos from Ellijay, and Angela Nichole Mosely, 43, from Gainesville, were both charged with trafficking in meth. Stalker who carried a Taurus .38-caliber pistol, also faces weapons charges. And he is wanted on a warrant in Gilmer County.

An ACC Strategic Response Team officer assisting the undercover officers reported that after the Subaru stopped, Stalker exited with a bag and walked toward the hotel parking deck. At that point, a police vehicle drove up, prompting Stalker to toss the bag and attempt to leave, according to the report.

But when confronted by armed officers, the suspect complied with orders to stop.

The bag Stalker tossed contained about 4 pounds of meth, police said. A search of the vehicle revealed additional meth along with a digital scale, packaging items and a small amount of marijuana.

Police said Stalker has admitted to possessing the drugs and gun.

Mosely denied any knowledge of the drugs, but a brief examination of her phone showed she “was discussing drug sales,” police reported.

Stalker and Mosely both remained in the Clarke County Jail Thursday without bonds, which are often high when set by a judge for a trafficking charge.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Two arrested after police say they brought 9 pounds of meth to Athens