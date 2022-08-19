Undercover sex trafficking sting at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally results in six arrests

Aug. 19—STURGIS, S.D. — Six South Dakotans were arrested and charged federally in connection to an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota announced the arrests Friday, noting they originated from a covert operation conducted during the rally by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security and others.

The operation began August 5, 2022 and continued through August 11, 2022.

The following men were arrested and charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet:

Brandon Reide Prue, 27, of Rapid City; Donald William Laun, 61, of Rapid City; Kordelle Ray Running Hawk, 24, of Rapid City; Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala, 32, of Rapid City; William Henry Riese, 31, of Rapid City, and Christopher Daniel Luna, 32, of Sturgis.

If convicted, each individual faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison. Fines or restitution may also be ordered.

Dates of future court proceedings have yet to be set.