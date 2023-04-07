Undercover sting for child sexual predators nets 4 Kona men

Apr. 7—Four Kona men have been indicted for child sex solicitation as part of a multi-agency undercover operation designed to identify and arrest individuals using the internet to facilitate sexual crimes against children.

The Hawaii Police Department partnered with the county Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for the Operation Keiki Shield investigation conducted from March 31 through Sunday, according to a news release. Task force members include personnel and law enforcement officers from the Honolulu and Maui police departments, state Department of Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The sting operation took place in Kona via the internet with investigators posing as underage teens, the release said. During the operation, Hawaii island police arrested and charged four suspects:

>> Micaiah Hoomaikai Smith, 31, who was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child and attempted promoting pornography for minors. His bail was set at $15,000 and he was released after posting bail.

>> Joseph Michael Marshall, 42, who was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child. His bail was set at $10,000 and he was given supervised release.

>> Vincent Antonio, 36, who was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child. His bail was set at $10,000 and he was given supervised release.

>> Ryen Knapp, 40, who was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child and endangering the welfare of minor. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released after posting bail.

In lieu of preliminary hearings, grand jury indictments were subsequently issued Wednesday for all four men and further proceedings will be heard in Circuit Court.