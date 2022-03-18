Undercover sting ending at Edison Mall nails Lehigh Acres dealer

A Lehigh Acres man who sold an undercover officer 29 grams of heroin — the equivalent weight of about five quarters — will serve 25 years in prison.

Robert D. Harris

According to the State Attorney's Office, a Lee County jury found Robert D. Harris, 59, guilty Wednesday of trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance.

He also must pay $500,000 in fines, as ordered by statute.

In April 2019, Harris sold the drugs during a joint undercover drug operation between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Edison Mall parking lot in Fort Myers.

Harris sold a bag of heroin for $2,800.

The DEA tested the substance after the sale was caught on surveillance as part of the sting.

Lee County Circuit Court Chief, Assistant State Attorney Tyler Lovejoy, prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 25 years heroin sale at Edison Mall