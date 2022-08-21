Undercover surveillance nets arrest of Miami cop in patrol car for DUI, cocaine possession

A Miami police officer under surveillance by internal affairs detectives was arrested early Sunday on charges of driving drunk and possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey Marcano was cuffed in Miami’s Brickell district, as he tried to drive away in his patrol car after drinking outside the D-Dog House restaurant. On Sunday afternoon, the 32-year-old remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to an arrest report, anti-corruption investigators were watching Marcano as he drove his patrol car, parked and went inside the restaurant. He was under surveillance over an “ongoing administrative case,” but the report does not offer any more details on the probe.

The detectives watched him hanging out, pounding drinks with a group of men, the report said. When he left, Marcano was seen “swaggering and swaying as he approached [his] vehicle.”

To protect “the safety of of the city of Miami residents,” detectives stopped him from driving off. His eyes were bloodshot, and he smelled of alcohol, the report said.

As he stood at the bumper, Detective Jesus Fundora saw him “fidgeting and placing his right hand in his front right pocket.” The detective saw him drop two clear plastic baggies of suspected powder cocaine behind his feet, police said.

Marcano repeatedly lost balance during a roadside sobriety test. A breath test revealed his blood-alcohol content level was 0.34, well above the legal limit of .08, the report said.