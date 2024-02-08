After underfunding pay raise for state employees, Kansas House approves $11 million more

After underfunding pay raises approved last year for state employees, Kansas lawmakers are set to spend another $11.2 million.

The House unanimously passed House Bill 2495 on Wednesday. It adds $11.2 million from the state general fund for the current fiscal year 2024.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which has its own version in Senate Bill 382.

That money is needed because last year's appropriation of $46 million in "funding was inadequate to fully fund all of the adjustments recommended by last year's 2023 legislative pay plan for state employees," said Dylan Dear, of the Kansas Legislative Research Department.

State government employees have already got the raises, but state agencies need more money to cover the cost for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Kansas lawmakers are appropriating another $11.2 million after underfunding pay raises for state employees.

Gov. Laura Kelly had originally proposed an across-the-board 5% pay raise for state employees, at an estimated cost of $65.5 million.

Legislators opted for more targeted raises based on a market survey. That meant positions already above market pay got smaller raises while positions significantly below market got larger raises. Based on that change and other tweaks to the pay plan, lawmakers appropriated $46 million from the state general fund via Senate Bill 25.

"As a result of the complexity of that plan, there were some incorrect estimates on the SGF portion of that," Dear told lawmakers last month. "The all funds portion was correct but the SGF allocation portion of that was under-appropriated. So what this does is it appropriates that additional $11.2 million in order to be able to fully fund that pay plan."

In speaking Tuesday on the House floor, appropriations committee vice chair Rep. Kyle Hoffman, R-Coldwater, touted the lower cost of the Legislature's pay plan.

"The governor's plan last year would have been $65.5 million," he said. "Even with this increase, our plan was $57.2 million, so we're still under the governor's plan."

The Senate version, which was discussed in a committee on Wednesday, includes the $11.2 million plus a couple of other provisions.

One would restore $41 million in federal funding for a University of Kansas and Wichita State University health collaboration project, fixing a technicality in last year's omnibus budget. The other provision would amend language of the BUILD Kansas matching grant program

Neither bill takes on the bigger budget proposal, which is going through the normal legislative process and will be acted on later this session.

That proposal includes the governor's recommendation for additional pay raises. Her new budget recommendation calls for implementing a $15 minimum wage for state employees plus a 5% raise for the vast majority of workers. On top of that, employees at 24/7 facilities would get additional adjustments.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas lawmakers underfunded state employee pay raises by $11 million