Underline Science Closes Pre-Series A Round To Further Advance Scholarly Research With The Growth Of The Digital Video Library

Most industries have progressed from paper to all forms of content; how is it that one of our most essential industries, science, is staying behind. This is something Underline's founder doesn't understand, and therefore he will change it with the launch of the Underline Digital Video Library (DVL). With a considerable track record, this multi-accomplished founder is now taking on the big publishers in a way that hasn't been seen before as a premier aggregator of streaming scientific conference lecture video content. Together with his team of industry leaders, Underline is aiming to transcend the industry into the 21st century.

The mission of Underline is to improve researchers' access to quality scientific conference lecture video content. Historically, if you did not attend a scientific conference, you would miss out on all of the conference's lectures. Underline's DVL contains 26,000+ videos (Health Sciences, Life Sciences, Engineering, Technology, Social Sciences, and Humanities). The video content from the world's prestigious scientific societies and universities, like IEEE, Endocrine, AIP, lecturers from MIT, Harvard, Facebook, Google, etc. Each video is complete with abstract, English transcription, bio, picture of the author, and most importantly, a DOI (digital object identifier), which ensures that the video can be searched and discovered.

Today, the company announced that it had raised a $2.5 million Pre-Series A round of funding, led by South Central Ventures and the Dutch Founders Fund. As a result, Mr. Jure Mikuz (South Central Ventures) and Mr. Laurens Groenendijk (Dutch Founders Fund) will join the Underline Board of Directors.

"With this new round of funding, we'll be able to enhance the Underline DVL features and content greatly. Further to grow the team and expand our go-to-market strategy," Underline CEO and founder Alex Lazinica said in a press release. "We are looking forward to increasing our penetration into the library, government and corporate, institutional subscription market."

South Central Ventures, who led the round, Managing Partner Jure Mikuz, said, “Underline’s mission resonates with us very well as they are addressing a global opportunity of creating a library of global scientific video content. I believe they will be successful by facilitating their excellent execution skills and deep industry knowledge. We are very excited to join Underline on this journey.”

Founding Partner Laurens Groenendijk of The Dutch Founders Fund states, " We believe that if Underline Science manages to tap into the apparent possible network effects, it can quickly grow to be the dominant player in science content aggregation. We at Dutch Founders hope to see “underlining become a verb”. If anyone is going to do it, We know a seasoned entrepreneur like Alex is. “

Underline's business model is an annual subscription fee for unlimited access to the entire Digital Video Library for the subscribing institution's community.

About Underline Science

Underline is the premier virtual conference platform for events in science, medicine, academia, and other professional fields. Underline’s mission is to capture and disseminate scientific knowledge through video, making it globally accessible by enriching and preserving both virtual and hybrid conference content. Underline’s groundbreaking scientific Digital Video Library is providing new opportunities to access and expand the scientific record and accelerate scientific discovery. For more information, visit the Underline website and follow Underline on Twitter.

About South Central Ventures

South Central Ventures is a VC investor with the longest presence in the Balkans. Operating out of four offices – Ljubljana, Zagreb, Belgrade and Skopje – the team has invested in about 40 early stage tech companies and has been an integral part of the local start up communities. With a strong base of international investors, South Central Ventures is a go-to investor for regional tech companies competing in global markets. SCV’s portfolio companies include Cognism, Celtra, Agrivi, Orgnostic and AdScanner, among others.

About Dutch Founders Fund

DutchFounders is an early-stage venture capital fund from Amsterdam, started by a group of successful Dutch entrepreneurs like Laurens Groenendijk (Just Eat, Treatwell, Miinto, Hiber), Patrick Kerssemakers (fonQ), Bas Beerens (WeTransfer), Hidde Hoogcarspel (Spacebuzz) and Remco van Zanten ( Booking, Zalando, Vinted and BCG).

The fund specialises in marketplaces and companies with strong network effects. Since its launch in 2018, the fund has successfully invested in 16 companies. This includes: YourCampus, Shypple, Vintage Cash Cow, Lumaly, Blanco, Nostics, Reveall, Veylinx, Wonderkind, Voicebooking, Fleks, Minimum, Caya, Winc Academy, Buildstream and Tracedock (exited to CM.com). The total fund has almost €100 million assets under management. DutchFounders is a committed partner of Techleap’s Fundright initiative.

