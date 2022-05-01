We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in A10 Networks' (NYSE:ATEN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for A10 Networks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$33m ÷ (US$393m - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, A10 Networks has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 9.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured A10 Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for A10 Networks.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

A10 Networks has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 12% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, A10 Networks is utilizing 140% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 30%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From A10 Networks' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that A10 Networks' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 76% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for A10 Networks (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

