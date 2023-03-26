We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Blancco Technology Group's (LON:BLTG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Blancco Technology Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = UK£3.2m ÷ (UK£99m - UK£11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Blancco Technology Group has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.4%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Blancco Technology Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Blancco Technology Group here for free.

So How Is Blancco Technology Group's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Blancco Technology Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.6% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 38% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Blancco Technology Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Blancco Technology Group has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 173% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

