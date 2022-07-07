We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Byron Energy (ASX:BYE)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Byron Energy's (ASX:BYE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Byron Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$15m ÷ (US$126m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Byron Energy has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Byron Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Byron Energy has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Byron Energy is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 15% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,176% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Byron Energy has now broken into profitability. And with a respectable 58% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Byron Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Byron Energy that we think you should be aware of.

