We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Caldwell Partners International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CA$5.7m ÷ (CA$69m - CA$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

So, Caldwell Partners International has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Caldwell Partners International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Caldwell Partners International, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Caldwell Partners International is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 160% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, Caldwell Partners International's current liabilities are still rather high at 45% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Caldwell Partners International's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Caldwell Partners International has. And a remarkable 153% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Caldwell Partners International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Caldwell Partners International, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

