We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = RM1.5m ÷ (RM142m - RM79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Thus, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has an ROCE of 2.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 2.7% average generated by the Basic Materials industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Concrete Engineering Products Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Like most people, we're pleased that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 2.4% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is using 51% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 56% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 9.0% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad that you might be interested in.

