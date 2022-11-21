We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Cordlife Group (SGX:P8A)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Cordlife Group (SGX:P8A) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cordlife Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = S$3.8m ÷ (S$228m - S$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Cordlife Group has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Cordlife Group, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Cordlife Group's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 1.8%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 25%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Cordlife Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 56% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

