We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Corteva:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$41b - US$7.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Corteva has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Corteva compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Corteva here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Corteva is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last three years, ROCE has grown 91% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Corteva's ROCE

To sum it up, Corteva is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 31% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Corteva does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

