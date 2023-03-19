We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Deswell Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$4.0m ÷ (US$114m - US$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Deswell Industries has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Deswell Industries

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Deswell Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Deswell Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Deswell Industries' ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Deswell Industries promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 135% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Deswell Industries has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 19% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Deswell Industries does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here