We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Deufol (HMSE:DE1)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Deufol's (HMSE:DE1) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deufol is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = €13m ÷ (€265m - €64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Deufol has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Deufol's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Deufol's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 6.3%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 23%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Deufol's ROCE

To sum it up, Deufol has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 18% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

