We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Domain Holdings Australia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = AU$54m ÷ (AU$1.5b - AU$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Domain Holdings Australia has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 8.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Domain Holdings Australia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Domain Holdings Australia Tell Us?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Domain Holdings Australia promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 107% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Domain Holdings Australia has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 12% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Domain Holdings Australia that we think you should be aware of.

