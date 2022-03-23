We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Enphase Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$221m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Enphase Energy has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Enphase Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Enphase Energy here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Enphase Energy is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 13% on its capital. In addition to that, Enphase Energy is employing 1,920% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Enphase Energy has decreased current liabilities to 21% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Enphase Energy's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Enphase Energy has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

