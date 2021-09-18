We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EOG Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$37b - US$4.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, EOG Resources has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Oil and Gas industry average of 6.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EOG Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EOG Resources here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

EOG Resources has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, EOG Resources is utilizing 36% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

Overall, EOG Resources gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

