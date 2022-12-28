We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (LON:EOG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)'s (LON:EOG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = UK£1.2m ÷ (UK£17m - UK£1.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 7.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 53% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. However the stock is down a substantial 82% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

