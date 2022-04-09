We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At GMS (NYSE:GMS)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, GMS (NYSE:GMS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for GMS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$369m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$587m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

So, GMS has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GMS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GMS.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at GMS are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 110%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at GMS thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what GMS has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

