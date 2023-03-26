We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Guess' (NYSE:GES)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Guess''s (NYSE:GES) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Guess', this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$255m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$763m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Guess' has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Guess''s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Guess'.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Guess' Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Guess' are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 40%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Guess' thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Guess''s ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Guess' has. Since the stock has only returned 1.3% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Guess' and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

