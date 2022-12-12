We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hil Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = RM39m ÷ (RM479m - RM46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Hil Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 8.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.0% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Hil Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hil Industries Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 24%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hil Industries Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Hil Industries Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 69% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hil Industries Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hil Industries Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

