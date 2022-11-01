We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Icon Offshore Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM81m ÷ (RM943m - RM234m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Icon Offshore Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 7.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Icon Offshore Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Icon Offshore Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Icon Offshore Berhad. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 926%. The company is now earning RM0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 33% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Icon Offshore Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 99% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Icon Offshore Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

