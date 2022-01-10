We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Imdex (ASX:IMD)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Imdex (ASX:IMD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Imdex is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$44m ÷ (AU$366m - AU$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Imdex has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.4% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Imdex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Imdex here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Imdex. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 103%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Imdex thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Imdex's ROCE

To sum it up, Imdex has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Imdex you'll probably want to know about.

