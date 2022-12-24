We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At JDE Peet's (AMS:JDEP)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, JDE Peet's (AMS:JDEP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for JDE Peet's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = €1.1b ÷ (€23b - €5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, JDE Peet's has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured JDE Peet's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering JDE Peet's here for free.

So How Is JDE Peet's' ROCE Trending?

JDE Peet's' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last four years, ROCE has grown 39% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On JDE Peet's' ROCE

To sum it up, JDE Peet's is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 6.2% to shareholders over the last year, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

JDE Peet's does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for JDE Peet's that you might be interested in.

