We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Raffles Infrastructure Holdings (SGX:LUY)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Raffles Infrastructure Holdings (SGX:LUY) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Raffles Infrastructure Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CN¥5.6m ÷ (CN¥437m - CN¥175m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Raffles Infrastructure Holdings has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 3.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Raffles Infrastructure Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Raffles Infrastructure Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.1% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,481% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 40%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Raffles Infrastructure Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 90% in the last three years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Raffles Infrastructure Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

